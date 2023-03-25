Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Ruchi Foodline customers win Maruti Baleno car, Activa Scooty

Bhubaneswar: Leading spices brand Ruchi Foodline has gifted prizes to as many as 29 of its customers. The customers got Maruti Baleno cars, Activa Scooty and other attractive prizes on Saturday.

Bijaya Das of Kujanga and Manoj Sahu from Baunsput village under Badachana Block won the four-wheeler under Ruchi’s festival bonanza offer. Besides, two customers got Activa Scooty and five others were given LED TVs.

The company had started the bonanza offer for those buying Ruchi spice products including Ruchi Curry powder, Chicken Masala, Meat Masala, Garam Masala, Fish masala, Aludum masala and Chat masala between July last year and Feb this year.

MLA Soumyaranjan Patnaik, Niranjan Ratha of Samaj and actor Siddant Mohapatra remained present in this event and gave away the prizes to the lucky customers.

