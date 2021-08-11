RT-PCR labs in all districts of Odisha by August 15

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday announced to set up RT-PCR labs in all districts by August 15, informed Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra.

As many as 14 districts in Odisha have RTPCR test laboratories of their own. Now preparation works have reached final stages for establishing such labs in rest of the 16 districts in the State. They are likely to begin functioning from August 15, informed the official.

Besides, we are setting up our own genome sequence facility that will quickly detect the virus mutation. This will help us tackle the impending third wave. All Sentinel surveillance sites and laboratories have been asked to send around 10 per cent samples of the total positive cases to Institute of Life Science (ILS), he stated.

It is being predicted that children will be mostly infected in the third wave. All necessary steps are being taken to tackle any kind of eventuality. Training is being given to doctors, nurses and health workers for treatment of children. Drive to sensitize public about the possible third wave has also begun. While the Centre informed that 5 percent of the children will be affected from the ongoing pandemic, but the state government is ready for 15 percent, added Mishra.