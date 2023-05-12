RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on 4-Day Odisha Visit

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat is slated to visit Odisha. He will be on a four-day tour of Odisha from Friday.

According to reports, Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He will be on a four-day visit to Odisha. During his visit he is slated to attend a number of events, said reliable sources.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is slated to attend various programs of the Sangha Shiksha Varga at Keshabdham in Gatiroutpatna in Cuttack.

A meeting is scheduled to be held with the RSS members from various parts of Odisha. He is also likely to hold discussions regarding various activities of the RSS during his stay in Odisha.

Expansion plans of the party, induction of newer members and planning of developmental activities might also be discussed in details on the visit of the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.