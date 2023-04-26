Rs 98 lakh cheated amount returns to complainant as Cyber Crime Unit, CID CB, Cuttack intervenes

Cuttack: In a major success for the Cyber Crime Unit, CID CB in Cuttack of Odisha, a complainant has got back a huge amount to the tune of Rs 98 lakh that was tactically looted by fraudsters by winning trust of a company in Khordha district.

As per reports, on 21.04.2023, Crime Branch, Cuttack received a complaint from a chemical company located in Sarua, Khordha alleging mandate fraud to the tune of $119040 USD (Rs. 97,93,641.98).

Based on the findings, CID CB Cyber Crime P.S Case No: 03/2023 was registered on 21.04.2023 u/s 419/420/467/468/471/120-B IPC r/w Section 66-C/66-D of the Information Technology Act 2000.

The said company had regular business transactions with a Singapore-based company, from whom they procured raw materials and used to do regular money transfers.

The recipient bank was JP Morgan Bank of the United States, in which they normally deposited money after receiving an invoice and a purchase order. The email address of a mediator, Ajay Dwivedi was being used for the final transaction communications. One day they received a mail with a slightly different alphabet but in the name of Ajay Dwibedi asking them to deposit money in another account of JP Morgan Bank, which was different from the previous account number.

Despite receiving the invoice and order via mail with the identical signature and stamp, the company transferred $ 119040 USD (Rs.97,93,641.98/-) into the fraudster’s account.

However, after verification with Ajay Dwivedi, they discovered that the funds had been transferred to a fraudulent account. Ajay Dwivedi also denied having any such email account in his name. Soon they realised that this was the job of a cyber-fraudster and reported at the CID CB Cyber Crime Police Station.

The CID CB Cyber Crime Police Station, Cuttack soon swung into action and took up the matter legally with the bank and due to persistent efforts of the Crime Branch, the whole amount syphoned off by the cyber fraudster could be recovered and returned back to the complainant firm’s account within 5 days on April 26, 2023.

Further investigation of the case is underway.