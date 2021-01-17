Rs 903 Crore Action Plan Approved For Afforestation In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state-level Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) in Odisha has approved the annual action plan of 2021-22 with a total outlay of around Rs 903.39 crore, said an official on Sunday.

The major activities include block plantation, assisted natural regeneration, bald hill plantation, regeneration of bamboo forest, maintenance of previous year plantation, fodder and fruit bearing plantation, bamboo culture, wildlife management, infrastructure development, capacity building research and evaluation.

Reviewing the progress made so far, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed to increase green coverage on bald hills through plantation and regeneration activities during the year 2021-22.

He also directed to create digital database of all the forest assets and upload those on public domain with regular updating.

The forest department was asked to put in place a robust system for ground level monitoring and public disclosure.

Further, Mohapatra asked the forest and environment department to create a land bank for compensatory afforestation and protect the identified land from human intervention so as to allow natural regeneration on that land.

The department was also asked to prepare a three-year action plan for making the forest roads motorable at least for easy availability of health and emergency services at the remote villages.

Mohapatra also directed to do solar fencing along the forest boarders involving the people of the adjoining the human habitation for preventing the man-animal conflict.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena advised to do third-party assessment of the pre- and post-green cover density against each plantation project.

CAMPA CEO UMA Nanduri said, “As of now, total area of 56,958.73 hectare of forest area have been diverted for different public and developmental purposes in Odisha. Against this, afforstation has been done in 67,828 hectares.”

The meeting set a target for plantation of over 3,603.03 hectares during the period of 2021-22.

(IANS)