Rs 85L fraudulently withdrawn from bank accounts of customers in Kendrapara

Aul (Kendrapara): Around Rs 85 lakh has been allegedly withdrawn from bank accounts of customers in Kendrapara district.

The customers have brought serious allegation against the Indian Bank staff, former branch manager and peon situated at Siringibazar in Aul of Kendrapara district.

The matter came to light when Surendra Kumar Nayak of Bandhasahi-Bilikana village lodged a complaint at the police station against the bank officials.

According to Surendra, there are about five accounts in the Indian Bank belonging to his family members and around Rs 70 lakhs have been withdrawn from these accounts.

The police have registered a complaint against the bank peon, staff and former branch manager.

According to police sources, the bank peon Satyananda Ghadei has been taken into custody. Further investigation is in progress.