Rs 70,500 fine imposed on 3 bikers for drunk-driving in Odisha

Bhadrak: A challan of Rs 70,500 was issued against three persons after they were found drunk while driving on the road in the Chandabali area of Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

Officials of Bhadrak Regional Transport Office (RTO) with the help of cops from the Pirahat Police Station were reportedly conducting checking on the Bhadrak-Chandabali route last night.

As part of their checking, they waylaid several vehicles and let them go after inspecting them. In the process of checking, as many as three persons were stopped and were subjected to a breath analyser test.

The RTO officials imposed fine of Rs 70,500 on them after they were found driving under influence of alcohol.

Apart from issuing the challan, the RTO officials also seized their two-wheelers after verifying their documents. Besides, the Driving Licences (DLs) of two of them were suspended as per the rules under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

As per the September 2019 amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, the first-time offenders will face imprisonment of up to six months and/or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in the case of drunken driving. The second offense, if within two years, can lead to up to two years prison term and/or a fine of Rs 15,000.

Likewise, one will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine for driving without a helmet alongside a three-month disqualification of DL. For not wearing a seatbelt, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be collected from the offender.