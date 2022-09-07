Rs 650 Crore, 200 Bedded Cancer Hospital to Come Up in Bhubaneswar

Cooperation between centre, state governments, Private trust and research institutions to be the hall mark of this project

MOU Signed Between Tata Memorial Centre & Health & Family Welfare Department

State Government Will Provide Cyclotron to Meet Need for Radio Isotopes –CM

State Government to Provide 40 Acres land and Infra Facility for Future Expansion

Bhubaneswar: An MOU was signed today between Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan for establishment of a state-of-the-art Cancer Hospital at NISER campus at Jatni near Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, who was present at the event, expressed happiness over the hospital and described it to be immensely helpful not only for the people of Odisha. He also said that the State Government will provide A Cyclotron Machine to meet the requirements for radio isotopes for treatment as suggested by Director Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. The Chief Minister Thanked Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India and NISER For their support and cooperation. He said that this institution will be an excellent example of cooperation between Private, state government, central government and research institutions in the service of people.

Director of Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai Dr Rajendra Badwi and Special Secretary Public Health Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty signed the MoU.

Mumbai based Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy will establish a 200 bedded hospital and run it with a proposed cost of Rs. 650 Crore. The Department of Atomic Energy has earmarked 400 crore for this project whereas Tata Trusts will spend 250 crores on this project.

Health Minister Naba Das thanked the Chief Minister and TMC Mumbai for the centre and spoke on the efforts of Health Department for building health infrastructure in the state.

Director TMC Mumbai Dr Rajendra Badwi expressed happiness over the support by the State Govt for the centre. He said that the Centre will undertake a population based registry to understand the magnitude of the problem.

Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Director NISER and Director NHM and senior officers were present.

Presently, NISER is providing 17 acres of land. The State Government will provide another 40 Acres of land for future expansion of Cancer facility, establish 30MeV Cyclotron, Staff Quarters, Township and Academic Blocks, Patient Attendants Rest Sheds, Dharmasala.

This project will have 3 founding principles – Service, Education and Research.

Under the service component, this institution will offer state of art treatment to people of Odisha so that cancer patients do not have travel outside the state. The institution will run a full spectrum of oncological education and para medical courses to create skilled manpower for the entire eastern part of India.

The institution will collaborate with NISER to conduct translational research for unique cancers of Odisha. The hospital will also help the state establish robust systems for affordable cancer care and control.

There will be provisions of all advanced Cancer Care such as Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Pathology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Preventive Oncology and Palliative Medicine, Nuclear Medicine etc.

In addition, the Cancer Hospital will coordinate with State Govt. for Skill Development and capacity building of Doctors and Paramedical Staffs of Odisha. The TMC will provide Technical Support to strengthen the Cancer Care wings in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam Districts. The TMC will integrate this Cancer Hospital with National Cancer Grid of TMC, Mumbai.

The Cancer Hospital Bhubaneswar will be empanelled by Govt. of Odisha under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). State Govt. will establish one Ahaar Kendra in the campus of the Cancer Hospital, Bhubaneswar. The TMC will establish Population Based Cancer Registry in Khordha District.

Nearly 40,000 new Cancer patients are detected and around 18,000 Cancer Deaths are reported in Odisha every year.

To reduce the pain and out of pocket expenditure of Cancer patients and their family members, Govt. of Odisha has been trying consistently to strengthen the infrastructure for Cancer Care in Odisha.

Under Odisha Comprehensive Cancer Care Programme (OCCP), Cancer Hospital having 50 Bed each are coming up in 11 districts in Medical Colleges and District Hospitals under State Govt. initiative.

Tata Memorial Centre is a grant in aid institution in the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. The hospital has branches in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Sangrur, Mullanpur, Varanasi, Guwahati, Vizag and Muzaffarpur. This hospital will be built inside the NISER campus by Tata Trusts under their commitment to the Odisha Government in partnership with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.