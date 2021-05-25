Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the Anganwadi workers, supervisors and helpers if any succumb to the deadly virus Covid-19 in the line of duty.

“Financial assistance of Rs. 50 lakhs would be paid to ‘the spouse or next to the kin of any person drafted by government to perform COVID-19 related duty and succumb to it while in active line of duty”, stated in a letter by Joint Secretary of Child and Women Welfare Department Nityananda Barik.

It has also been decided to continue with the earlier policy and allow payment of financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the spouse or next of kin of any person drafted by Government to perform COVID-19 related duty and succumb to it while in active line of duty, provided, he/she is not covered under the Centre’s PMGKP insurance package, the letter read.

All the District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) are instructed to ensure adequate safety materials like masks, gloves, sanitizers for the Angawanwadi workers during their door to door survey.

The decision of door-to-door survey has been taken in the wake of the increasing covid cases in the rural areas.