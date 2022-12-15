Rs 5 crore damage estimated in major fire at Puri saw mill

Puri: In a tragic incident, a saw mill located at Nabakalebar in Puri was engulfed by a huge fire yesterday late at night. According to the reports acquired, wood worth crores of rupees were completely destroyed in the fire.

This terrifying incident occurred at Shri Jagannath Timber depot which is present on the Nabakalebar road in Puri. The saw mill reportedly caught fire at 12 am in the night. In a very short tine, the entire wood storage was turned to ashes.

Upon receiving information about this incident, eight vehicles of the fire department reached the spot. They worked hard for five hours and were able to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire break out is still unclear. However, it is being estimated that precious wood worth almost Rs 5 crores might have been turned to ashes in this fire.