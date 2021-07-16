Rs 453.50 crore Covid assistance package allocated to Mission Shakti

By WCE 3
CM-Mission-Shakti
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: After allocating Covid assistance packages to different sectors, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced package for women under Mission Shakti.

Related News

Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for BJD’s new office in…

Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Bagchi-Karunashraya…

Patnaik allocated Rs 453.50 crore for women under Mission Shakti. This includes Rs 169 crore for construction of 338 block-level Mission Shakti Bhawans, provision of Rs 84.60 crore Revolving Fund for the 338 Mission Shakti Block level Federations for business development and Rs 200 crore towards interest subvention in Mission Shakti loans for self help groups (SHGs).

The Chief Minister also praised the members of Mission Shakti for their active participation in the management of COVID pandemic situation.

You might also like
State

GST invoice fraud worth Rs 641 cr unearthed in Odisha; 2 arrested

State

COVID vaccination sessions will not to be held in 8 districts of Odisha tomorrow

State

All depts of Odisha govt and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of…

State

Bhubaneswar registers 311 fresh COVID positive cases today, 235 recoveries

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.