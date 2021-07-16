Rs 453.50 crore Covid assistance package allocated to Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar: After allocating Covid assistance packages to different sectors, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced package for women under Mission Shakti.

Patnaik allocated Rs 453.50 crore for women under Mission Shakti. This includes Rs 169 crore for construction of 338 block-level Mission Shakti Bhawans, provision of Rs 84.60 crore Revolving Fund for the 338 Mission Shakti Block level Federations for business development and Rs 200 crore towards interest subvention in Mission Shakti loans for self help groups (SHGs).

The Chief Minister also praised the members of Mission Shakti for their active participation in the management of COVID pandemic situation.