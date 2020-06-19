DG Abhay

Rs 4.5 crore worth brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, three held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized nearly 4.480 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 4.5 crore from Bhubaneswar and arrested three drug peddlers , said Director General of Police Abhay on  Friday evening.

The accused have been identified as Debasish Behera, Sk Kausar Ali and Prabir Kumar Singh. They belong to different places in Balasore district.

Briefing media persons here  DGP Abhay said “The brown sugar seized by STF on today is the biggest haul by Odisha Police in recent times.”

You might also like
State

Youth Dies After Coming in Contact With Live 11 KV Wire in Odisha’s Jajpur

State

Dr Achyuta Samanta promises education, employment for Siblings of martyr Chandrakant

Sports

Odisha FC sign Stuart Baxter as new head coach

State

Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely to hit several parts of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.