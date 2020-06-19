Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch seized nearly 4.480 kg of brown sugar worth about Rs 4.5 crore from Bhubaneswar and arrested three drug peddlers , said Director General of Police Abhay on Friday evening.

The accused have been identified as Debasish Behera, Sk Kausar Ali and Prabir Kumar Singh. They belong to different places in Balasore district.

Briefing media persons here DGP Abhay said “The brown sugar seized by STF on today is the biggest haul by Odisha Police in recent times.”