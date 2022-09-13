Rs 32 lakh cash recovered from bus in Odisha!

Lanjipalli: As much as Rs. 32 lakh cash was seized from a private bus in Lanjipalli area of Ganjam on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, Rs 32 lakh cash seized from a private bus en route to Cuttack from Berhampur.

It is noteworthy that, the excise team intercepted the bus near Lanjipalli bypass road after receiving a tipoff. The tipoff however was for the fact that the bus was transporting ganja.

It is noteworthy that, ganja-related illegal activities seem to have risen considerably in the past few months.

Today, high tension was witnessed in Gajapati district of Odisha at a police station in which a mob beat up policemen and destroyed police property. The incident took place in Adava police station.

According to reports, the local villagers ransacked the police station, thrashed the police officials, and vandalized the properties opposing the detention of a ganja peddler. Sources say, Adava police had conducted a raid at Jharanpur village last night and detained an accused, a resident of the village, in connection with a ganja smuggling case.

The locals said that false charges have been leveled against him. The angered locals broke open the gate of the police station and forcibly entered into it, thrashed the police officials, and vandalized properties at the police station. Around seven to eight cops sustained injuries in the attack.

The villagers have demanded immediate release of the person and withdrawal of the case. The locals had staged a dharna in front of the police station.