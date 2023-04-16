Rs. 3 lakh, gold coins and valuables looted from Bhubaneswar

Miscreants have allegedly looted valuables from a business organization in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, said reports. 

According to reports, the looters have allegedly taken away cash worth three lakhs. They have also looted gold coins and other valuables from a construction company.

The loot incident has been reported from Gajapati Nagar area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The loot however has been caught live on CCTV camera. The police has started a probe in this matter and is looking into the captured CCTV footage.

