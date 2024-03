Rs 3.7 crore bank fraud in Odisha: EOW arrests former banker

Pipili: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has arrested a former banker in Raipur of Chhattisgarh in connection with an Rs 3.70 crore bank case in Pipili of Odisha’s Puri district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Tanmay Kumar Maharana, ex-Asset Officer, IDBI Bank’s Dandamukundapur Branch, Pipili in Puri district.

According to reports, he was last posted as the Assistant Manager before his suspension. Following his arrest, Maharana was presented at a Raipur court and then brought to Odisha on transit remand.

Reportedly, he was arrested based on a complaint filed by Sandeep Patnaik, General Manager, IDBI Bank, Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik said in his complaint that Maharana in connivance with the then manager of IDBI’s Dandamukundapur Branch, Sarojkanta Mohapatra, had illegally sanctioned 35 fictitious loans to the tune of Rs 3.70 crore, mostly in favour of their close relatives and acquaintances.

The fraudulent activities came to the fore in 2022.

A probe eventually revealed that Mohapatra and Maharana, the respective ex-Branch Manager and ex-Asset Officer of the particular branch, had fraudulently sanctioned 35 fictitious loans amounting Rs 10 lakh each in the name of their close relatives or acquaintances.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.