Rs 28.28 Crore GST Notice Served To Driver In Odisha

Rs 28.28 Crore GST Notice Served To Driver In Odisha

Rourkela: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department of Odisha has served a notice to a driver in Sector-20 area of Rourkela.

The notice was served in connection with a tax fraud of Rs. 28.28 Crore.

The GST department has asked him to pay Rs. 4 crore fine.

The driver on the other hand has denied being a part of any such transaction.

Further probe is on.