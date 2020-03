Rs. 25,000 Fine On Minor For Traffic Violation In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: The RTO of Sambalpur fined a minor boy today. This happens to be the 3rd case in 2 days.

The fine was slapped under the regulations of the new Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The minor was issued a challan of Rs 25,000.

The minor, 17 years old was stopped during checking by RTO officials Budharaja area in Sambalpur.

He did not have a valid driving license.