Rs 25 Cr approved for Sikharchandi Temple development

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a master plan for the development and upgradation of Sikharchandi Temple and its surrounding area with an aim to make it as one of the major attractions of Bhubaneswar City.

Patnaik has approved Rs 25 Crore for the development and upgradation of Sikharchandi Temple, set up in an area of 53.64 acres. Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will carry out the development works.

As per the master plan, the total area is divided into 4 zones. In Zone-1, parking, public sports and other activities will be improved and other facilities will be developed. Zone-2 will have view points and trekking routes. In Zone-3 and 4, infrastructure, community centre, main building improvement, shop house and other facilities will be provided for recreational activities.

Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian had earlier visited the Sikharchandi Temple, set up in an area of 53.64 acres, and ordered the preparation of the master plan. He had suggested to make the development plan environmentally friendly.