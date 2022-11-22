Rs 22 lakh seized from drug peddler’s car in Khurda

Khurda: Police recovered Rs 22 lakh from a drug peddler’s car near Sialia road of Odisha’s Khurda district today, informed SP Surendra Nath Murmu.

Murmu, during a press conference today, informed that Khurda police conducted a raid near Sialia road based on a tip-off. On seeing the cops, the miscreants including a wanted drug peddler fled from the spot by leaving behind a luxurious car (OD02CB-4242), he added.

The SP further said that during an inspection, police found Rs 22 lakh cash from it. They also seized the vehicle, which is assumed to be worth around Rs 18 lakh.

The drug peddler has been identified as Sarat Behera, he said adding that the raid was conducted while Behera along with others was coming to Bhubaneswar to supply brown sugar.

It is to be noted here that Khurda Model Police had arrested Kani Behera, Swarnalata Behera, Damayanti Behera and Kulamani Behera of the Samantapur area for their involvement in brown sugar trading. Cops also had seized 511 grams of gold, 830 grams of silver and 50 grams of brown sugar for their possessions.

However, Kani Behera’s elder son Sarat Behera had managed to escape from the cops.