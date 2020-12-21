Koraput: Huge cache of ganja has been seized in Ghodabeda area under Machhakund police limits in the Koraput district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the Koraput police conducted the raid and seized the contraband.

The Machhakund police was performing patrolling duty when it intercepted two speeding cars. On conducting a search, the police found the contraband from the vehicles.

Later, the police seized the contraband worth around 20 lakh and arrested two persons.