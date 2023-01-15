Rs 174 Crore granted for widening NH-53 in Angul

Bhubaneswar: The Central government today granted Rs 174 Crore for widening NH-53 passed through Angul district of Odisha.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari informed that the Central government has granted Rs 174 Crore for widening the Nation Highway.

“A project has been approved to widen and strengthen existing SL, IL & DL to 2-Lane with a paved shoulder in the selected stretches including 3 bypasses at Rengali, Bajrakot & Takua,” said Gadkari.

“This highway connects the major Industrial and mining corridors in the State of Odisha with Paradeep Port. The widening and Strengthening of the selected missing stretches and construction of bypasses will enable speed mobility to ensure more safety for road users,” he added.

The Union Minister also said that further, the stretch will facilitate the smooth movement of heavy vehicles and boost the socio-economic development in this industrial corridor, which consists of large companies including Coal India, NTPC, Jindal Steel, etc.