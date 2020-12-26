Rs 16 lakh cash, arms, ammunition seized from house of D Brothers in Cuttack

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police has seized Rs. 16.5 lakh cash as well as large amount of arms and ammunition from the house of Dhalasamanta gangster brothers in Cuttack in Odisha. Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh intimated about it in a presser on Saturday.

As per reports, Commissionerate Police seized Rs. 16 lakh and 50 thousand cash money along with 3 guns, 5 magazines and 175 rounds of bullets from the house of the Dhalasamanta Brothers after conducting search in their house in CDA area of Cuttack.

The gangster brothers seems to be active in crime although they are behind the bars since 2016, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The currency notes and arms and ammunition had been hidden in secret chambers made in the ceiling and walls in different places of the house.

Police have taken the brothers on remand and today is the last day of their remand. If needed, the tenure of remand will be increased. Yesterday also large amount of arms and ammunition had been recovered from the D house.