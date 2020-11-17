Puri: A budget of Rs. 154 crore has been approved for the Srimandira, the famous temple of Lord Jagannth in Puri of Odisha. It was passed in a meeting of the Managing Committee on Tuesday.

As per reports, the Managing committee meeting was held late this year due to Corona pandemic. Due to Corona restrictions income of the temple has considerably decreased while the expense has increased to a great extent. Keeping this factor in view, online donation arrangement will be done.

Also, regarding the rare Nagarjuna Besha which is scheduled to be held on November 27, a meeting will be held on Saturday to finalize everything in this regard. Whether the besha will be done or not and if done, how the arrangement for darshan will be there, will be decided in this meeting.