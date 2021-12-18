Rs 1000 cr to be provided for police buildings, housing for cops: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that for the next five years, a sum of Rs. 1000 Crores will be provided for police buildings with special emphasis on housing for the police personnel. He was addressing to the gathering at the valedictory session of senior police officers conference, 2021.

Commending work of Odisha Police during the pandemic the CM said, “I would like to commend the overall effort of Odisha Police in handling the Corona Pandemic situation with compassion and empathy.”

The CM also paid homage to the 61 Police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty as Covid Warriors and assured their families all support.

“I am happy to note that the law and order situation in the State remained peaceful in the year 2021,” he said.

There was a further significant improvement in the Left Wing Extremism situation as a result this year 5 districts i.e. Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur have been declared as LWE free, the CM said.

The aim of Mo Sarkar is that people coming to Public offices should be treated with dignity. Good feedback has been received under Mo Sarkar regarding Odisha Police, the CM said about Mo Sarkar.

The CM congratulated STF for carrying out special drive against wild life trade which led to substantial recovery which includes 21 leopard skins and many live pangolins.

The CM also praised the ODRAF, Fire and Homeguards personnel who performed commendable job in saving the life of victims, evacuating the affected people and distributing the relief materials among the needy people during severe Cyclonic storm “YAAS” and consequent flood during this year-2021.

“Low conviction rate continues to be an area of concern. All possible steps should be taken to enhance conviction rate by factoring in modern technology into the investigation,” the CM said.

He also said that crime against women and children should always be a focus area and any complaint received in this regard should be attended as per law immediately with empathy.

Special wing in Odisha Police to look after offences against women and children should provide leadership in this field.

My Government has been aware of the shortage of housing for front line police personnel. Hence, for the next five years, a sum of Rs. 1000 Crores will be provided for police buildings with special emphasis on housing for the police personnel, Patnaik announced. The DGP thanked the CM for this.

“I expect all of you to lead the police by personal example and provide quality leadership. I also expect you to be caring and very sensitive to the victims and their families,” said to the cops.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, DGP Abhay and DGP designate Bansal were also present at the conference.