Rs 1 lakh fine for Balijatra organisers in Odisha’s Gajapati for violating Covid 19 restrictions

Mohana: The organisers of the Balijatra in Gajapati district of Odisha were slammed with Rs.1 lakh for violating Covid 19 norms. Tahsildar of Mohana also served a Show Cause notice to them in this regard.

As per reports, a fair named Balijatra had been organised in Adaba village under Mohana block of the district on Sunday. In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, restrictions have been put for mass gathering and organising fairs.

However, the organisers had not got any permission in this regard. Besides, as per the restrictions, only seven persons should be present at a place of worship. However, hundreds of people were gathered on the spot. Even they were worshiping the Goddess while this also comes under the purview of the restrictions put in force.

After getting information about Balijatra, Tahsildar of Mohana Kalyani Sanghamitra Devi issued a show cause notice and has fined a sum of Rs.1 lakh to the organisers that required to be deposited within 24 hours.

If such events would be organised in future, strong legal action will be taken, said the Tahsildar.