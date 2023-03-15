Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Rs 1 crore worth ganja seized in Koraput of Odisha

The police on Wednesday has seized as much as 1259 kgs of ganja in Koraput district of Odisha worth around 1 crore. 

State
ganja seized in Koraput
Representational image

Koraput: The police on Wednesday has seized as much as 1259 kgs of ganja in Koraput district of Odisha worth around one crore.

The Machkund police has seized 1259 kgs ganja stored in a house at Khadaput village in Koraput district of Odisha for transportation to other states.

The value of the seized contraband has been estimated to be over Rs one crore.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the Machkund police has seized 1259 kgs ganja stored in a house at Khadaput village and conducted a search.

Further investigation is underway.

