Rs. 1 Crore Worth Brown Sugar Seized From Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch has seized brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

Police have also arrested one person in this connection.

On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by team of STF with the help of Commissionerate Police near Sundarapda under Airfield police limits on Tuesday. During the raid, police seized brown sugar weighing 1.05 kilogram from the possession of Umesh Behera.

Behera has been forwarded to the court while further investigation is continuing to ascertain the source of procurement of the contraband.

According to sources in the police, a special drive against narcotic drugs is continuing. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 58 kg of brown sugar, 202 gram cocaine and more than 111 quintals of ganja, 750 gram opium 750 gram. The police have also arrested more than 159 drug dealers and peddlers.