RRC Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway invites applications for over 3000 Apprentice posts, check details

The best opportunity is at hand for the job seekers who are in search of a government job. The Railway Recruitment Cell of Northern Railway has issued a notification to recruit persons for over 3000 Apprentice posts.

The interested and eligible candidates should apply for the posts on the official site of RRCNR- rrcnr.org on or before October 20, 2021.

RRC Recruitment 2021 details

Important Dates of RRC Recruitment 2021

Date of Publication of Notification on RRC website: September 14, 2021

Date of opening of online Application: September 20, 2021 ( 12 PM)

Date closing online application: October 20, 2021

RRC Recruitment 2021 name and number of vacant posts

Name: Apprentice

Number of post: 3093 Posts

How to apply for RRC Recruitment 2021

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- rrcnr.org, from 20 September to 20 October 2021.

RRC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed the class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Besides, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

RRC Recruitment 2021 Age limit

The age of the candidates should be between 15 and 24 years of age.

Click here to read the RRC Recruitment 2021 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.