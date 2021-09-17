RRC Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway invites applications for over 3000 Apprentice posts, check details
The best opportunity is at hand for the job seekers who are in search of a government job. The Railway Recruitment Cell of Northern Railway has issued a notification to recruit persons for over 3000 Apprentice posts.
The interested and eligible candidates should apply for the posts on the official site of RRCNR- rrcnr.org on or before October 20, 2021.
RRC Recruitment 2021 details
Important Dates of RRC Recruitment 2021
- Date of Publication of Notification on RRC website: September 14, 2021
- Date of opening of online Application: September 20, 2021 ( 12 PM)
- Date closing online application: October 20, 2021
RRC Recruitment 2021 name and number of vacant posts
- Name: Apprentice
- Number of post: 3093 Posts
How to apply for RRC Recruitment 2021
- The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- rrcnr.org, from 20 September to 20 October 2021.
RRC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria
- Candidates should have passed the class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Besides, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.
RRC Recruitment 2021 Age limit
- The age of the candidates should be between 15 and 24 years of age.
Click here to read the RRC Recruitment 2021 notification.
Click here to visit the official website.