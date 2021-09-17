RRC Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway invites applications for over 3000 Apprentice posts, check details

By WCE 3
RRC Recruitment 2021

The best opportunity is at hand for the job seekers who are in search of a government job. The Railway Recruitment Cell of Northern Railway has issued a notification to recruit persons for over 3000 Apprentice posts.

The interested and eligible candidates should apply for the posts on the official site of RRCNR- rrcnr.org on or before October 20, 2021.

RRC Recruitment 2021 details

Important Dates of RRC Recruitment 2021

  • Date of Publication of Notification on RRC website: September 14, 2021
  • Date of opening of online Application: September 20, 2021 ( 12 PM)
  • Date closing online application: October 20, 2021

RRC Recruitment 2021 name and number of vacant posts

  • Name: Apprentice
  • Number of post: 3093 Posts

How to apply for RRC Recruitment 2021

  • The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- rrcnr.org, from 20 September to 20 October 2021.

RRC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria 

  • Candidates should have passed the class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Besides, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

RRC Recruitment 2021 Age limit

  • The age of the candidates should be between 15 and 24 years of age.

Click here to read the RRC Recruitment 2021 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.

You might also like
State

Odisha Forest Service results declared, check details

State

Covid-19 Update: Bhubaneswar records 267 cases, Cuttack records 41 new cases

State

719 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha on September 17

State

Two minor brothers drowned in Luna river in Puri district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online