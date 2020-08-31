In the Corona virus crisis, there has been economic recession all around the world and millions of people have had to wash their hands. In such a situation, now everyone wants a safe and government job. If you too are looking for a government job then you have a good chance of getting a job in Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC has issued vacancy for 35208 posts. You can check the details by going to the official website of Indian (given bellow).

This vacancy has been issued by the Railway Recruitment Board for undergraduate and undergraduate candidates. Out of this, 24605 posts are for graduate candidates. While, under 10603 posts, undergraduate candidates will be able to apply.

The candidate will also be tested for this job by the Railways for traffic signal posts.

To apply for traffic signal posts, the age of the candidate should be at least 18 years while the maximum age limit for this has been set at 33 years. However, the OBC class candidates will be given a relaxation of three years in age limit and SC / ST candidates of five years.

Graduate candidates will be selected for the post of traffic assistant and in this they will be paid Rs 35400 and grade pay as salary according to Level 04 on 7th Pay Commission basis.

Railways gives job opportunities to thousands of people every year and more and more candidates apply in it so that future can be secured along with good job. In addition to salary, DA, HRA, Transport Allowance, Pension Scheme, Medical Benefits will be given to the selected candidates.

Candidates can Click Here to go through the notification and get more information about the vacancy.

