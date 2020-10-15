The CBT-1 exam will be conducted from December 15 for appointments to NTPC posts on behalf of the Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Indian Railway Recruitment Board has already announced this. In such a situation, the candidates applying for the exam will be wondering when their admit card will be issued. So let the candidates know that the admit card will be issued by the Indian Railway Recruitment Board 15 days before the exam. After the release of the admit card, students will be able to download the official website of the department.

The admit card for NTPC CBT-1 examination will be released on the regional website in addition to the official website by the Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). From where the candidates will be able to download their admit card.

In order to download the admit card, candidates will need a registration number and date of birth. Candidates should keep in mind that they will not be sent the admit card by post on behalf of the department. Therefore, it is advisable to check the official website of the department from time to time.

Through NTPC recruitment, the Indian Railway Recruitment Board will appoint more than 35 thousand posts. These appointments will be made in various zones of Indian Railways.

Let us tell you that the Indian Railway Recruitment Board had issued an application for the recruitment of NTPC posts before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But the exam could not be conducted due to the code of conduct. Since then, this exam had been continuously deferred, due to which the students also protested. More than 1 crore candidates have applied for this recruitment.

How to download RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam admit card:

To download the 1-RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam admit card, candidates first go to the official website of the department.

2- After going to the official website of the department, click on the admit card link.

3- Inter-submit your personal details.

4-RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam admit card will be in front of you.

Download and keep a copy of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam admit card.