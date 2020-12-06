RRB December Exam 2020: Complete Schedule Of CBT Level 1 Exam Released, Admit Card Will Be Released On This Day

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Complete Schedule for Computer Based Test (CBT 1) Recruitment Examination of the first phase of Ministerial and Isolated category to be held between December 15 to December 18 has been released.

Candidates who have applied for this exam can check the complete schedule through the official website, apart from this, a direct link is also being given further in the news, they can easily check through it.

As per schedule, the online exams will be conducted in two shifts of 90-90 minutes each for 4 days. The first shift will start from 10.30 am and the second shift will start at 3 pm. Admission card will be mandatory for admission to the examination. Please tell that the board will soon upload the admit card on its website. For this, it is advised that candidates should keep an eye on the official website.

This year, 1.4 lakh candidates are to be recruited in Railways. It is known that the Railway Board is planning to reduce the travel distance and time for candidates. So that candidates can be allotted examination centers in their own state. Not only this, but a special train is also being run for the candidates.

