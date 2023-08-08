RPF rescued 62 minors from ECoR jurisdiction in July 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has rescued 62 minor children from various Station Platforms and trains from its jurisdiction during July 2023 under Operation Nanhe Farishte Drive.

Out of the 62 children, 50 are boys and 12 are girls. All of them were reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline and District Child Welfare Committee.

Amongst the 62 minors rescued in July 2023, Khurda Road Division has rescued 33 boys and 2 girls, Sambalpur rescued 5 boys and 4 girls and Waltair Division rescued 12 boys and 6 girls.

The trained RPF personnel have rescued the children who had fled away from their home to railway stations/moving towards other destinations by train without informing their parents due to family issues or in search of a better life. The RPF personnel counselled them before reuniting them with their parents.

Railways have also joined in Bachpan Bachao Andolan Drive, to work towards eradicating the human trafficking through railways. Apart from this, RPF has also launched Operation AAHT (Action Against Human Trafficking) and rescued human trafficking victims.