RPF issues guidelines for travellers as festive season approaches

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued guidelines for travellers as the festive season is approaching. People are asked to abide by the following guidelines while being in railway stations, trains or other railway areas.

Here are the guidelines:

Not wearing mask or wearing a mask improperly. Not maintaining social distancing. Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after having declared Covid positive. Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after giving samples for testing of corona virus and awaiting result. Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check up team at the railway station. Spitting or willful ejection of body fluid/ waste in public area. Activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains. Not adhering to any of the guidelines issued by Railway administration for prevention of spread of coronavirus. Any other act or omission likely to aid in spread of corona virus.

The press release by Railways also said that since these acts or omissions are likely to aid in the spread of Coronavirus, willful omission or neglect endangering or causing to be endangered the safety of any persons or rash and negligent act or omission likely to endanger the safety of any persona travelling or being upon any railway and may be punished with imprisonment and/ or fine under section 145, 153 and 154 of Railway Act 1989.