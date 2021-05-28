Rozalin Looses Life To Covid, Was Famous For Dancing In ICU To Encourage Patients

Sambalpur: A school teacher has lost her battle with Covid in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) of Sambalpur district in Odisha.

The young teacher, Rozalin had been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus recently and had been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla for treatment.

She had become famous and was loved by the patients and staff of VIMSAR for dancing in the ICU to entertain the patients and give them strength to recover and fight the deadly virus.

But unfortunately her battle with the disease ended today and she lost her life.