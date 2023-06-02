Royal family dispute: Adrija Manjari Singh Deo seeks security from Balangir SP

Balangir: Adrija Manjari Singh, the granddaughter of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh, who filed first information report (FIR) against her husband and Balangir royal Arkesh Singh Deo and his family alleging domestic violence, has now sought security from the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Balangir district.

According to reports, Adrija Manjari, who is now in Uttarakhand, has sent a mail to the Balangir SP saying that she wants to come to the Balangir-based Sailashree Palace to take her belongings and she needs security during her visit. She has sought security suspecting threat from the Balangir Royal family.

Earlier too, Adrija Manjari had written a letter to the SP mentioning that there is a threat to her life. However, she claimed of not getting any reply of the letter.

It is to be noted here that based on Adrija Manjari’s allegations, Dehradun police filed an FIR against Arkesh Singh Deo and his family on February 10.

However, police registered an atrocities case against Adrija Manjari, her father Ajay Singh, brother Richs Singh and another person identified as Sonu based on the allegation of Arkesh Singh Deo and his domestic help Savita Jha in Dehradun of Uttarakhand.

According to the complaint filed on May 31, Adrija and her father had made casteist remarks against Arkesh and his father Anang Uday Singh Deo when the latter resisted an extended construction by Adrija’s father at their Dehradun house.