Row over appointment of Public Prosecutor: Orissa HC asks state govt and OPSC to submit response

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has accepted the Public Prosecutor Appointment case for consideration. The HC has also directed the state government and Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to submit their responses. This notice comes after six vacant positions of Public Prosecutors in the state have remained unfilled for three years.

Despite several advertisements by the OPSC and ESIC for the recruitment of Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors, the positions have not been filled. This has led to the delay in trial proceedings and administrative challenges.

OPSC took cognizance of the matter and published an advertisement in an attempt to directly appoint 27 Public Prosecutors to address the critical staffing situation. However, this move was challenged in the High Court by several petitioners.

Upon reviewing the case, the Judge of the High Court, Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra issued a notice to both the state government and OPSC, directing them to submit their responses within four weeks. The notice aims to seek clarifications and justifications for the delay in filling the vacant Public Prosecutor positions.

The outcome of the case in the High Court will play a crucial role in determining the future course of action for the Odisha government and the OPSC in filling these crucial positions.

All eyes are now on the High Court as it prepares to examine the responses submitted by the Odisha government and the Odisha Public Service Commission.