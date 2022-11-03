Row over age limits for Odisha jail warder job: Candidates who are above 25 years of age also can apply, check details

Cuttack: In what can be considered as a sigh of big relief for some candidates who were deprived of applying for the Odisha jail warder job due to age constrains can now be part of the application process as the Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha Prisons Recruitment Board (OPRB) to receive the applications of those candidates who are above 25 years of age.

It is to be noted here that in view of the COVID pandemic, the Odisha government has made relaxation in the upper age by three years for all state government jobs. However, this guideline was not followed by the OPRB for the recruitment of the 403 jail warder posts.

As per the OPRB’s notification, only the candidates who are between 18 and 25 years of age, as on the 1st Day of January 2022, are allowed to apply for the vacant posts. Challenging this, one Bipin Kumar Nayak and three others had filed a petition before the Orissa High Court over the matter and sought its intervention.

A bench of the High Court, led by Justice Aditya Kumar reportedly conducted a hearing over the matter and directed the candidates to apply for the jail warder job offline as November 13 is the last date of the online application. The bench also directed the OPRB to receive their applications and allow them to appear for the jail warder job examinations.

The next hearing of the case will be conducted on November 28. Lawyer Rajib Rath is conducting the case on behalf of the petitioners.