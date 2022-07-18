Rourkela Steel Plant Manager Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

By WCE 7
Rourkela Steel Plant Manager dies

Sundargarh: The Manager of the Instrumentation Department of Rourkela Steel Plant has died under suspicious circumstances in Pitamahal Dam under Kuarmunda Tahasil in Sundargarh.

The deceased manager has been identified as Biswajit Jena (32). He lived with his parents, wife, and two-year-old daughter in Sector 5 of Rourkela.

Reportedly, Biswajit had gone with his two friends to Pitamahal Dam on Saturday afternoon where he allegedly drowned as his legs slipped off. Although his friends tried to rescue him, he, unfortunately, lost his life.

On getting the information, the local firefighters arrived at the spot and rescued the body. The Brahmani Tarang Police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

 

