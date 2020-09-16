Rourkela : Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) CEO, Dipak Chattaraj has tested positive for COVID-19, informed RSP’s PRO Archana Satapathy on Wednesday.

According to reports, Chattaraj’s Antigen test was conducted earlier and the report had come negative. However, after an employee of his office tested positive for the coronavirus two days ago following which the CEO again underwent COVID test on Tuesday.

His Covid report came positive today.

Meanwhile, Chattaraj has isolated himself and has requested everyone who has come in his contact to to get themselves tested, if required.