Rourkela: Snake charmer collects money from devotees, gets arrested

Roukela: Forest Officials in Odisha’s Rourkela today arrested a snake charmer and forwarded him to the court. The accused has been identified as Man Sigh of Uttar Pradesh.

Hundreds of devotees were going to the VedVyas Temple in Roukela in view of the ongoing Shravan month to seek the blessings of the presiding deity. However, Man Sigh used to collect money from them by displaying a cobra.

On being informed, a special team of the forest department rushed to the temple and arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court. They also recued the cobra from his possessions.

During his interrogation, Man Sigh revealed that he used to collect money from the people after catching poisonous snake form the forest.

Man Sigh was arrested earlier in Rajgangpur of Sundergarh district for the same charges.