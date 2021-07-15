Rourkela Sex Racket: 5 arrested and forwarded to Court

By WCE 5

Rourkela: In the Rourkela sex racket case of Wednesday, Police have arrested five persons and forwarded them to the Court. The owner of the hotel, two managers and 2 customers are among the arrested persons. Police had rescued five girls from the hotel room.

It is to be noted that yesterday at about 9 pm Police conducted raid at a hotel in Udit Nagar area of Rourkela after getting information about a sex racket active in the hotel. During the raid 5 girls and 2 customers had been found. Further investigation of the case is underway.

