Rourkela minor girl sold in Delhi, rescued by police

Rourkela: In yet another case of woman trafficking in the State, a minor girl of Gopabandhu Palli area was sold off to a business man in Delhi and later rescued by police.

As per the report, the family of the minor girl lodged a complaint at the Plant Site Police Station on January 22 naming one Sunita Singh, a local woman, of allegedly taking her to Delhi on the pretext of providing a job and later selling to the businessman.

Acting upon the complaint, Plant Site Police launched a probe and managed to rescue the girl from Gurugram area yesterday.

Later, Sunita was arrested in connection with the case.

The victim was brought to Rourkela from Delhi post rescue and later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Further investigation is underway into the case.