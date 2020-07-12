Rourkela: The Rourkela Government Hospital authorities have decided to shutdown the Out Patient Department(OPD) from tomorrow for three days after a hospital staff tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19.

However services for trauma center, delivery and emergency cases will continue. Only emergency OPD ( 1 &4) will remain open, informs Nilakantha Mishra, Director of RGH.

The OPD will be closed from tomorrow till July 15.

Patients are advised not to come to OPD, hospital Director added.

Till now, Sundergarh district has reported 660 positive cases with 449 active cases, while 209 cases have recovered and one succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus .