Rourkela Gang Rape Case: Police Arrests 3 Persons in Odisha

Rourkela: The Rourkela police successfully nabbed 3 persons and the married guy who honey trapped a 22-year old girl for 10 days after the gang rape case which occurred near Chend OMFED factory on September 15.

In a big development, the Rourkela SP K.Siva Subramani briefed the media saying that, they have arrested 3 persons in connection with the gang rape case and the other convict will also be arrested soon who trapped the victim girl.

The arrested culprits have been identified as Sarfaraz, Pappu and Mohammad Heera.

As per case filed by the victim, she was picked up by her lover on a motorcycle luring her of marriage. While they were on the way, a Bolero car boarded by the three culprits allegedly hit them on the Gurundia road.

The culprits then kidnapped her in the Bolero and fled to Rourkela. The accused took turns and raped her inside the vehicle.

Later, the locals rescued her and with their help she reached at Chhend Police Station and lodged a FIR.

Following the FIR, a special team of police led by the Rourkela SP investigated the case and finally arrested the three culprits today and seized two looted Boleros and three mobile phones from their possession.

The victim’s male friend is being treated in the hospital after the accident and is also accused of cheating and raping the girl on pretext of marriage .He will also be arrested post his discharge from the hospital,informed SP.