Rourkela City Fest: People enjoy Indian Ocean, Kabir Cafe & Harihar Dash

Rourkela: On day 4 the Rourkela City Festival saw soul-thumping performances from Indian Ocean, Kabir Cafe and Internationally famed Odia Dancer Harihar Dash on stage.

Indie-fusion pop band Kabir Cafe gave the curtain-raiser performance of the evening. The gripping performance by the young band sent the 10000 strong audience at the Starry Nights into a frenzy. This was followed by a livewire dance performance by Harihar Dash of India’s Got Talent fame.

The headlining act of the evening was by rock band Indian Ocean. The audiences were treated to popular numbers of the band including ‘Bandey’ and ‘Tu kisi Rail si nikalti hai’ which was a treat to the audiences.

Today approximately 20000 citizens from the steel city thronged to the Rourkela City Fest and had a gala time at the Sports Zone, Amusement Zone, Food Courts and the Night Bazaar. Navya Jaiti, Thaikuddum Bridge and DJ Praveen Nair are slated to perform on Day 5 of the Rourkela City Fest Starry Nights on Wednesday.