Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela special train to continue till September 30

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to continue the service of Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela special train till September 30, amid coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been decided to continue the running of Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special Train (02861/02862) five days a week except Saturday and Sunday upto 30th September, 2020,” said the ECoR on Monday.

“02861 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special will leave Rourkela at 05.10 hrs and will reach Bhubaneswar at 12:30 hours. In the return direction, 02862 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special will leave Bhubaneswar at 14.10 hours and will reach Rourkela at 21.40 hours,” it added.

Tickets have been available at Railway Reservation Counters and also IRCTC website. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train, an official said.

