Rourkela Assistant Collector Death: SP orders probe

Rourkela: The Superintendent of Police (SP) has ordered probe into the mystery death of assistant collector Sushmita Minz on Thursday afternoon.

Sushmita was found dead in the pond of a park within Plant Site Police Limits on September 19. Police said that the autopsy report confirmed ante-mortem drowning and further investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Earlier, Susmita’s family members had alleged that she had been murdered. As per the allegation by the mother of the deceased, Sushmita was tense about her work for some days and the senior authorities including the Collector were putting pressure on her regarding office work.

On Sep 26, scores of Tribal women staged a demonstration and gheraoed the ADM office. The agitators are demanding a CBI probe alleging that police are clueless even after seven days have passed since Sushmita’s death.

