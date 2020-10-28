Bhubaneswar: As a part of’ Joy of Giving’ programme, the Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday distributed 48 solar lanterns with panel in SOS village, Bhubaneswar.

The solar lanterns were distributed in the presence of Rtn. Sabita Swain, President, Rtn. Manik Chand Sharma, Secretary, Rtn. Suvendu Parida, Director, Public image, past presidents and Rotarians of Rotary club Bhubaneswar. The initiative would facilitate children studying in the dark.

On this occasion, Rtn. Sabita Swain, President, Rotary club said it was a joyful moment for all of us when we saw smile on the face of beneficiaries.

This effort of the rotary will eventually help in reducing the dependence of children on kerosene lanterns, which otherwise are used for lighting in the absence of power supply. Thereby, it promotes the use of renewable, efficient and clean source of energy for a cleaner environment.

It has been noted here that Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar charted on May 11, 1965 takes pride in projects like modernization of Capital Hospital and Municipality Hospital Blood Bank.

The club has also undertaken the projects like Asha, ROPARS as part of long term sustainable community development programmes. The club has also adopted a village ‘Kalapita’ under Bhagabatipur – II GP of Kantabada block in Khurda district.

Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar has provided toilets to the households, free health facilities and health cards to all the villagers. Eventually the club is committed to enrich community livelihoods of the state through various reformations and renovations.