Rose valley chit fund scam: EOW arrests Odisha Chief Vikramjit Bhowmick

Balasore: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Tuesday arrested Rose valley Odisha Head Vikramjit Bhowmick from Maina area of West-bengal.

Vikramjit has allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes. The amount of money garnered by the group through such schemes could be more than Rs 6 crore, alleges EOW.

The EOW arrested him from Maina area of West-Bengal and have court-forwarded him in OPID Balasore.

Vikramjit was absconding since 2013. Bhoumik was taken on remand for further interrogation.

 

