Root cause of Odisha train accident identified, informs Railway Minister

Balasore: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently said that the root cause of the Coromandel train accident has been identified. The restoration process is underway. He also informed that the restoration of the track will be completed today.

“We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Minutes before the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express entered the loop line and then hit a stationary goods train, the preliminary investigation has revealed.

According to the preliminary report, the Coromandel Express entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line, just ahead of the Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

The report claimed that the coaches of SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express capsized after crashing into the coaches of Coromandel Express that had scattered on the adjacent track after hitting the goods train.

In the conclusion of the preliminary investigation report prepared by a team of railway officials, it is revealed that the signal for Coromandel Express was given for passing through the up main line and then taken off for up main line with the goods train which was on the up loop line.

It is pertinent to note here that 288 people lost their lives in the tragic Coromandel train accident on Friday evening. 1,175 passengers were left injured.

As per the report total of 1175 injured persons were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Out of the total, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.